 Punjab Diary: Women rule the roost in Ferozepur district : The Tribune India

Punjab Diary: Women rule the roost in Ferozepur district

Punjab Diary: Women rule the roost in Ferozepur district

Amrit Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, Ferozepur, Promila Jaiswal, CEO, Cantonment Board



Ferozepur: For the first time in its history since Independence, ‘Women’ officers rule the roost in this sensitive border district sharing boundary with Pakistan. After posting of Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013 batch IPS officer as the SSP here, now both the top executive posts have women officers. Already Amrit Singh, who is 2014 batch IAS officer, is serving as first woman Deputy Commissioner of this historic district. Besides, a large number of female officers are holding key portfolios in other central and state government departments. In the Railways, Seema Sharma is posted as DRM of this division, which is the biggest division of the Indian Railways while Promila Jaiswal is serving as the CEO, Cantonment Board, and Ekta Uppal is the CJM. Even in other fields like judiciary, mining, revenue, Army, BSF, education and sports, the key positions are held by women in the district. Paramjit Kaur, the only woman journalist in this region, said earlier, when she used to visit government offices, she seldom came across women officials. However, it was really heartening to see the women ‘power’ come to the fore in the district, she added.

No end to Facebook password pangs

Sangrur: The latest crackdown on residents, who flaunt arms on social media, has created problems for many, who have forgotten passwords of their old accounts on Facebook (FB) and created new account. Being not tech savvy, they are unaware about the procedure to recover their old accounts to delete their posts uploaded with arms. Also, many people forgot passwords when they changed their mobiles or due other reasons. Now, they are approaching mobile shops to seek help for recovering their lost accounts. The government is scanning all accounts to detect pictures showing arms on the social media.

Damaged speed breakers pose risk to vehicles

Amritsar: Speed breakers were installed on city roads with an objective to slow down speeding vehicles and avert mishaps. It seems that there is no provision to replace damaged and partly damaged speed breakers. At several places, nails are protruding out of roads as the cover of speed breakers has broken. These nails pose risk of puncturing tyres of vehicles besides defeating the very purpose of installing speed breakers.

Rs 50,000 bet on cotton price

Muktsar: Betting is an illegal act. However, two residents of Kaoni village in Gidderbaha have made a bet of Rs 50,000 on the cotton price. While one of them has said that cotton would fetch Rs 20,000 per quintal by January 2023, the other opined that the price won’t escalate that much. They have further signed their bet on a letter head of the gram panchayat. This bet has not just become talk of the neighbouring villages, but other districts as well. Notably, the cotton’s MSP is Rs 6,225 per quintal. Presently, it is fetching Rs 8,500 to Rs 8,700 per quintal in mandis.

When the cat’s away, the mice will play

Pathankot: The saying ‘when the cat’s away, the mice will play’ seems to aptly fit SSP HPS Khakh. A gang of poppy husk smugglers were forced to shut shop following an intense anti-drug drive launched by the police chief. Before Khakh had joined, these people enjoyed a free run on the Pathankot-Jammu highway, bringing in the dope and subsequently selling it in the city almost at will. Recently, the SSP had to proceed on a fortnight long leave. This came as a much needed breather for these drug-runners, who were back in business. Now, with the SSP back in action, these very smugglers have been forced to go into hibernation. Unknown to the SSP, they are awaiting his next move or rather his next leave. Indeed, the cat and mouse game is on in full swing in Pathankot.

Strain rarely takes over ‘Three Musketeers’

Gurdaspur: Strain rarely gets the better of a small group of women officers manning three vital posts in the Gurdaspur administration. This is despite being handed over additional charges of some vital posts. For some reason, locals often address them as the ‘The Three Musketeers’ of Gurdaspur, a play on Alexandra Dumas’s classic going by the same name. ADC Dr Nidhi Kumud Bamba, Gurdaspur SDM Amandeep Kaur and her Batala counterpart Shayari Bhandari are indeed overburdened but they are not complaining. “If you want to get something done, ask these women. Otherwise you can come to us,” said a senior officer. That is a big compliment for these officers. 

Contributed by Parvesh Sharma, Neeraj Bagga, Anirudh Gupta, Archit Watts, Ravi Dhaliwal

#Ferozepur #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana Panchayat polls results: BJP, AAP, INLD candidates win on several zila parishad seats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

4
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

5
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

6
Nation

BJP staring at defeat, Congress nowhere in picture: Kejriwal in Gujarat

7
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

8
Entertainment

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

9
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

10
Punjab

Three children run over by train in Kiratpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Top News

5,000 ‘fake’ pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...

BBC journalist reporting protests against Covid lockdowns in China arrested, beaten by police

BBC journalist reporting protests against Covid lockdowns in China arrested, beaten by police

For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror: PM Modi in Gujarat

Gujarat elections 2022: For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror, says PM Modi

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...

Amritsar: Peddler held with heroin, guns ‘delivered via drone’

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

'Payment to cane growers within month of purchase'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans ~2.28-crore rebuild

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Five from Chandigarh Tricity win Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Two carjacking gangs on the prowl in Mohali

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

AAP 'political startup', BJP wants to create 'mature narrative': Puri

Sisodia takes on BJP over waste management

Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell sparks row

Court raps cops over delay in giving Jamia violence file to counsel

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

JDA rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Film theatre at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, set for upgrade

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with varsity