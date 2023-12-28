Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, December 27

For the second consecutive year, there will be no Punjab tableau at the upcoming Republic Day parade, revealed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the Centre of bias against the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, CM Mann said the Centre was demeaning and humiliating the enormous sacrifices made by Punjabis for the country’s freedom and the state’s contribution towards food security.

“We have received the list of states selected to showcase their tableau. Punjab again doesn’t figure on the list. Importantly, Delhi is also missing. It clearly shows government’s bias against AAP,” he alleged.

The state had submitted three themes for the tableau — Punjab’s history of sacrifices, woman empowerment portrayed by Mai Bhago, and state’s rich heritage. “It is unfortunate that on one hand the government is organising events to show their appreciation for sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus and on the other, they are rejecting the state’s tableau on the subject,” he said. Slamming the BJP for “politicising” the Republic Day, CM Mann said, “We will write to the Centre on the issue”. He dared BJP leaders, including Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, RP Singh, Manjinder Sirsa and others to explain why “grave injustice” was being done with the state by their government at the Centre.

He alleged the Centre had been discriminating against Punjab in other matters too. “Funds worth more than Rs 5,500 crore for roads in rural areas have been blocked. The Centre also stalled the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme by not providing trains to Varanasi, Patna Sahib, Nanded, Ajmer Sharif and other religious places,” he claimed.

While Capt Amarinder was not available for a comment, Jakhar said, “Punjab’s tableau should have been selected. Every Punjabi would like to witness our rich culture and history which is replete with sacrifices and Guru’s message of universal brotherhood. The development is definitely disappointing for us all.”

He, however, added, “The CM should not exploit the issue as an excuse to inflame passions in the state. The foul language he used is unbecoming of any Punjabi...”

Proposed 3 themes

State had submitted three themes for tableau — Punjab’s history of sacrifices, woman empowerment portrayed by Mai Bhago and state’s rich heritage

