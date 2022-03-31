Punjab drops law officers appointed under discretionary quota

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 31

Just about a fortnight after the formation of the new government, the State of Punjab has decided to do away with the services of the law officers earlier appointed under the Advocate-General’s discretionary quota.

The State, at the same time, extended the contractual term of other law officers. Their term was to come to an end today.

An order issued by the State of Punjab this evening made it clear that the extension was being granted till further orders or the completion of fresh engagement process. In a communication to the State Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu, Additional Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice Uma Shankar Gupta stated that the government had decided to extend the contractual term of the law officers on prevailing terms and conditions.

Sidhu said the process of further streamlining the functioning of the Advocate-General’s office was on with the view of rendering effective assistance to the Bench. “Effort is on to get the best of talent,” Sidhu asserted. His assertion assumes significance as the State is the biggest litigant.

The order further made it clear that the law officers granted extension included 18 Additional Advocates-General, 10 senior Deputy Advocates-General, 30 Deputy Advocates-General and 39 Assistant Advocates-General.