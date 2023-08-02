 Punjab drug firm shut after WHO alert, RS told : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab drug firm shut after WHO alert, RS told

Punjab drug firm shut after WHO alert, RS told

Punjab drug firm shut after WHO alert, RS told

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 1

Operations at four pharma firms, including QP Pharmachem in Punjab and Riemann Labs in Indore, have been shut after the World Health Organization’s started issuing medical alerts in October last in respect of syrups exported from India.

Red-flagged in april

An expectorant manufactured by the Punjab unit was red-flagged by WHO in April this year.

Cough syrups exported by the Indore firm were linked to deaths of at least six children in Cameroon while an expectorant manufactured by the Punjab unit was red-flagged by WHO in April this year. The firm has now been shut, the government told the Rajya Sabha today.

Answering a question related to action taken after several recent global alerts involving Indian drugs, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said four firms had been shut in recent past following WHO alerts on syrups manufactured by them.

In respect of WHO global medical alert dated April 25 on contaminated guaifenesin TG syrup identified in Marshall Islands and Micronesia, Pawar said, “In case of Marshall Islands & Federated States of Micronesia, the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) in coordination with the Punjab Drugs Authority conducted a joint investigation at QP Pharmachem. Drug samples drawn from the manufacturing premises for test and analysis were declared as ‘Not of Standard Quality’. The State Licensing Authority has directed the firm to stop the manufacturing activities with immediate effect.”

Guaifenesin is an expectorant used to relieve chest congestion and the symptoms of cough. WHO had found exported samples from India containing toxins diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

In the case of Cameroon, Pawar said, on the basis of findings of a joint inspection by the CDSCO and MP Licensing Authority at Riemann Labs, Indore, the firm had been directed to stop manufacturing.

The government said in the Uzbekistan case (where 18 children allegedly died due to cough syrup contamination) the CDSCO in coordination with the UP Drugs Controller had conducted a joint investigation at Marion Biotech, Noida. "Drug samples were drawn. Manufacturing licence of the firm has been suspended. An FIR was lodged on March 2 and three persons have been arrested," it said, adding that Sonepat’s Maiden Pharma remains shut too.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

2
Haryana

Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur

3
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

5
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

6
Nation

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

7
Musings

The village with the ‘pool’

8
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

9
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

10
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Parl empowered to make laws for Capital: Shah

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

BJD, YSRCP to back BJP


Cities

View All

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

Sushma’s daughter Bansuri made Delhi BJP General Secretary

Trial conducted to spray larvicide via drones, to be used regularly: Delhi Mayor

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons

Inter-school chess meet held