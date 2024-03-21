Punjab: ECI appoints Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Agarwal as new DC of Jalandhar

Chandigarh, March 21
The Election Commission of India has appointed Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Agarwal as the new DC of Jalandhar, two days after incumbent Vishesh Sarangal was transferred on its order, officials said on Thursday.
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said Sarangal has now been moved to Gurdaspur as deputy commissioner in place of Himanshu Agarwal.
Earlier on Tuesday, the ECI had issued directions for the transfer of Sarangal, an IAS officer, and also said he should not be posted in his home district.
Also, it must be ensured that the officer is transferred out of the district and not posted within the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.
In addition to ordering the transfer of the Jalandhar DC, the ECI had also transferred ADGP (Ropar range) Jaskaran Singh and DIG (border range) Narinder Bhargav, as per the official statement.
Jagdale Nilambari Vijay has been posted as the DIG Ropar Range, while Rakesh Kumar Kaushal has been appointed as DIG, Border Range, Sibin said, according to an official statement.
These two officers have also been asked to be transferred out of the district and not posted within the same parliamentary constituency.
Both these police officers are going to retire in April and June respectively.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...