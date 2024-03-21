Punjab: ECI appoints Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Agarwal as new DC of Jalandhar

PTI

Chandigarh, March 21

The Election Commission of India has appointed Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Agarwal as the new DC of Jalandhar, two days after incumbent Vishesh Sarangal was transferred on its order, officials said on Thursday.

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said Sarangal has now been moved to Gurdaspur as deputy commissioner in place of Himanshu Agarwal.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECI had issued directions for the transfer of Sarangal, an IAS officer, and also said he should not be posted in his home district.

Also, it must be ensured that the officer is transferred out of the district and not posted within the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.

In addition to ordering the transfer of the Jalandhar DC, the ECI had also transferred ADGP (Ropar range) Jaskaran Singh and DIG (border range) Narinder Bhargav, as per the official statement.

Jagdale Nilambari Vijay has been posted as the DIG Ropar Range, while Rakesh Kumar Kaushal has been appointed as DIG, Border Range, Sibin said, according to an official statement.

These two officers have also been asked to be transferred out of the district and not posted within the same parliamentary constituency.

Both these police officers are going to retire in April and June respectively.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

