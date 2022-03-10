Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Chandigarh, March 10
The Aam Aadmi Party took a big lead in Punjab and was ahead in 79 seats out of 117 with several heavyweights, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, trailing behind its nominees in many seats, according to early trends.
Manpreet Badal trails by 14347 after round 3.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is leading from Chamkaur Sahib seat in early trends of counting that began at 8 am on Thursday. However, he is trailing from another seat, Bhadaur.
Ludhiana: AAP heading for clean sweep by leading in 11 of total 14 Assembly constituencies in the state's biggest and largest district Ludhiana. Ruling Congress, SAD and BJP leading at one seat each. Both sitting MLAs Bains brothers of LIP trailing.
Pargat trails even after round 4 from Jalandhar Cantt
AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat by a margin of 4,387 votes on Thursday, according to early poll trends.
Mann is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.
In Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Randhawa (Dera Baba Nanak), Tript Bajwa and Aruna Chaudhury ( Dinanagar) leading.
Muktsar: AAP candidate leading.
Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar AAP: 5017
Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi SAD: 3832
Karan Kaur Brar Congress: 881
Rajesh Pathela BJP: 328
Amritsar East constituency
AAP Jeevan Jyot Kaur 5999
Navjot Singh Sidhu Congress 4743
Bikram Majithia SAD 4796
NK Sharma, sitting MLA, trailing by about 1300 votes; AAP’s Kuljit Singh Randhawa ahead. Deepinder Singh Dhillon of Congress third in Dera Bassi.
Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi.
Gurmeet Khudian AAP: 4631
PS Badal SAD : 3215
Jagpal Abulkhurana Congress: 855
Rakesh Dhingra BJP: 125
SAD's Ganieve Kaur Majithia (wife of Bikram Majithia) leading with 1340 votes in Majitha in the first round of counting....Congress's Jagwinder Majithia and AAP Sukhjinder Raj Lalli Majithia trailing.
Ludhiana: AAP Deputy Leader of Opposition Sarvjit Kaur Munke takes decisive lead in Jagraon after 3 rounds. SAD's former MLA and retired bureaucrat Shiv Ram Kaler and Congress sitting MLA from Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who had switched over from AAP, at second and third position, respectively.
Sangrur: Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema leading from Dirba with 5722 votes, out of 10136 in first round.
Ludhiana: SSM supremo and its CM face Balbir Singh Rajewal also trailing in Samrala. AAP's first-timer Jagtar Singh leading here too.
Amritsar/ Attari constituency: AAP leading from Attari
With 3572 votes while SAD is second with 2814 votes. Congress is third with 1328 votes.
Ludhiana: Congress heavyweight Bharat Bhushan Ashu trails by 798 votes after 3 rounds in Ludhiana West. AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi leads with 3,642 votes.
Ludhiana: AAP first-timer Gurpreet Bassi Gogi leads in first two rounds of counting in Ludhiana West Assembly constituency. Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is trailing at second position. BJP's Bikram Singh Sidhu at third position while SAD's former Minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal is distant fourth.
In early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in Mukerian Assembly constituency in Punjab, as per the Election Commission
Mukerian
Congress 1612
BJP 2203
SAD 2404
AAP 1773
SAD's Bikram Majithia trails in Amritsar East as PCC Chief Sidhu leads - Source News 18
Ludhiana: Counting of votes for all 14 Assembly constituencies in the district gets underway at 14 counting centres. Fate of two Cabinet Ministers, two former Akali Ministers, AAP's Deputy Leader of Opposition, four former bureaucrats, 12 women among 175 candidates to be decided.
Counting starts in Government Mohindra College Patiala where EVMs for Patiala urban seat are kept. Capt Amarinder is contesting from this seat.
Counting starts at all the counting centers in Punjab, says, Punjab CEO S Karuna Raju
A maximum of 14 counting tables have been set up at each counting centre. Separate tables have been set up for counting of the ETPB (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) issued to service voters and officers/staff engaged in election duty.
Counting began at 8 am at 117 centres set up for the exercise at 66 places in the state.
The poll outcome will decide the fate of several political bigwigs in Punjab, including that of SAD patriarch and five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal (Lambi). He is fighting against Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP), who quit the Congress for being “ignored.”
