LIVE BLOG

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

AAP workers celebrate in Ropar. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Aam Aadmi Party took a big lead in Punjab and was ahead in 79 seats out of 117 with several heavyweights, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, trailing behind its nominees in many seats, according to early trends.

#aap punjab #bhagwant mann #charanjit channi #punjab poll 2022

10:35 10 Mar
Manpreet Badal trails

Manpreet Badal trails by 14347 after round 3.
10:22 10 Mar
Channi leads from Chamkaur Sahib, trails in Bhadaur in early trends

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is leading from Chamkaur Sahib seat in early trends of counting that began at 8 am on Thursday. However, he is trailing from another seat, Bhadaur.
10:15 10 Mar
AAP leads on 11 seats out of 14 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: AAP heading for clean sweep by leading in 11 of total 14 Assembly constituencies in the state's biggest and largest district Ludhiana. Ruling Congress, SAD and BJP leading at one seat each. Both sitting MLAs Bains brothers of LIP trailing.
10:15 10 Mar
Pargat trails in Jalandhar

Pargat trails even after round 4 from Jalandhar Cantt
10:05 10 Mar
AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann leading from Dhuri   

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat by a margin of 4,387 votes on Thursday, according to early poll trends.

Mann is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.
10:05 10 Mar
Sukhjinder Randhawa leads

In Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Randhawa (Dera Baba Nanak), Tript Bajwa and Aruna Chaudhury ( Dinanagar) leading.
09:53 10 Mar
AAP candidate leads in Muktsar

Muktsar: AAP candidate leading.

Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar AAP: 5017

Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi SAD: 3832

Karan Kaur Brar Congress: 881

Rajesh Pathela BJP: 328
09:48 10 Mar
Sidhu, Majithia trail in Amritsar East

Amritsar East constituency

AAP Jeevan Jyot Kaur 5999

Navjot Singh Sidhu Congress 4743

Bikram Majithia SAD 4796
09:31 10 Mar
NK Sharma trails in Dera Bassi

NK Sharma, sitting MLA, trailing by about 1300 votes; AAP’s Kuljit Singh Randhawa ahead. Deepinder Singh Dhillon of Congress third in Dera Bassi.
09:26 10 Mar
Parkash Singh Badal trails from Lambi

Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi.

Gurmeet Khudian AAP: 4631

PS Badal SAD : 3215

Jagpal Abulkhurana Congress: 855

Rakesh Dhingra BJP: 125
09:23 10 Mar
SAD's Ganieve Kaur Majithia leads

SAD's Ganieve Kaur Majithia (wife of Bikram Majithia) leading with 1340 votes in Majitha in the first round of counting....Congress's Jagwinder Majithia and AAP Sukhjinder Raj Lalli Majithia trailing.
09:17 10 Mar
AAP Deputy Leader of Opposition Sarvjit Kaur Munke takes decisive lead in Jagraon

Ludhiana: AAP Deputy Leader of Opposition Sarvjit Kaur Munke takes decisive lead in Jagraon after 3 rounds. SAD's former MLA and retired bureaucrat Shiv Ram Kaler and Congress sitting MLA from Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who had switched over from AAP, at second and third position, respectively.
09:15 10 Mar
Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema leads from Dirba

Sangrur: Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema leading from Dirba with 5722 votes, out of 10136 in first round.
09:10 10 Mar
Balbir Singh Rajewal trails in Samrala

Ludhiana: SSM supremo and its CM face Balbir Singh Rajewal also trailing in Samrala. AAP's first-timer Jagtar Singh leading here too.
09:07 10 Mar
Amritsar/ Attari constituency: AAP leading from Attari

Amritsar/ Attari constituency: AAP leading from Attari

With 3572 votes while SAD is second with 2814 votes. Congress is third with 1328 votes.
09:04 10 Mar
Bharat Bhushan Ashu trails

Ludhiana: Congress heavyweight Bharat Bhushan Ashu trails by 798 votes after 3 rounds in Ludhiana West. AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi leads with 3,642 votes.
08:55 10 Mar
Ludhiana: AAP first-timer Gurpreet Bassi Gogi leads

Ludhiana: AAP first-timer Gurpreet Bassi Gogi leads in first two rounds of counting in Ludhiana West Assembly constituency. Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is trailing at second position. BJP's Bikram Singh Sidhu at third position while SAD's former Minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal is distant fourth.
08:49 10 Mar
Shiromani Akali Dal leads in Mukerian Assembly constituency

In early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in Mukerian Assembly constituency in Punjab, as per the Election Commission

Mukerian

Congress 1612

BJP 2203

SAD 2404

AAP 1773
08:47 10 Mar
SAD's Bikram Majithia trails in Amritsar East

SAD's Bikram Majithia trails in Amritsar East as PCC Chief Sidhu leads - Source News 18
08:26 10 Mar
Punjab Election 2022

Ludhiana: Counting of votes for all 14 Assembly constituencies in the district gets underway at 14 counting centres. Fate of two Cabinet Ministers, two former Akali Ministers, AAP's Deputy Leader of Opposition, four former bureaucrats, 12 women among 175 candidates to be decided.
08:22 10 Mar
Counting starts in Patiala

Counting starts in Government Mohindra College Patiala where EVMs for Patiala urban seat are kept. Capt Amarinder is contesting from this seat.
08:09 10 Mar
Punjab Election 2022 counting begins

Counting starts at all the counting centers in Punjab, says, Punjab CEO S Karuna Raju
08:07 10 Mar
Punjab Election 2022

A maximum of 14 counting tables have been set up at each counting centre. Separate tables have been set up for counting of the ETPB (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) issued to service voters and officers/staff engaged in election duty.
08:03 10 Mar
Punjab Election 2022

Counting began at 8 am at 117 centres set up for the exercise at 66 places in the state.
08:01 10 Mar
Crucial polls for bigwigs

The poll outcome will decide the fate of several political bigwigs in Punjab, including that of SAD patriarch and five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal (Lambi). He is fighting against Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP), who quit the Congress for being “ignored.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

2
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

3
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

4
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh goes global, to perform with Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz

5
Punjab Election

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

6
World

Indian Airlines plane IC-814 hijacker Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

7
World

Small Ukrainian boy cries as he walks to Poland border; video surfaces

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

9
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

10
Nation

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP leads, just short of majority

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Top Stories

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Cong, BSP in single digits

Yogi-Modi dominates Uttar Pradesh race, voters give clue to 2024 General Election

Yogi-Modi combination dominates Uttar Pradesh race as voters give a clue to 2024 general election

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...

Cities

View All

Result to decide fate of MC General House

Amritsar: Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Russia-Ukraine conflict hits local units hard

Experts flag agrarian crisis in Punjab

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

POLL VAULT

Jalandhar bizmen hold protest at Focal Point

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

Fire safety remains a concern in city

Fire safety remains a concern in city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at city hospital

Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail

NCC cadets visit Aviation Club