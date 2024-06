Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 4

The Congress was leading in six Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP in four constituencies in Punjab, according to initial trends.

The Congress was leading from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Patiala seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading from Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur and Bathinda seats, the trends showed.

Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who was contesting as an independent, was leading from Khadoor Sahib seat, while Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of one of the two assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was leading from Faridkot seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal is also leading from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat against her nearest rival and AAP nominee Gurmeet Singh Khuddian in initial trends.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

10:15 04 Jun Sangrur Meet Hayer AAP 70,645 Simranjit Mann SAD(A) 38,322 Sukhpal Khaira Cong 35,509 Arvind Khanna BJP 21,037 Iqbal Singh Jhundan SAD 11959 10:13 04 Jun Hoshiarpur Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal AAP: 58899 YAMINI GOMAR: Congress: 51835 Anita Som Parkash: BJP 33873 Sohan Singh Thandal: SAD 21297 Ranjit Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party 9589 10:11 04 Jun Bathinda Harsimrat SAD-90,058 Gurmeet Khuddian AAP-80,082 Jeetmohinder INC -44,217 Parampal BJP-27,901 10:10 04 Jun Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh (Indipendent : 72,915 Kulbir Singh Zira (Congress): 40,003 Laljeet Singh Bhullar (AAP): 35,845 Virsa Singh Valtoha (SAD): 15,847 10:06 04 Jun AAP leads in Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang (AAP) 44941 (+1807) Vijay Inder Singla (Cong) 43134 Subhash Sharma (BJP) 32804 Jasvir Singh Garhi (BSP) 15764 Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD) 15004 10:02 04 Jun Cong leads in Patiala Dr Dharamvira Gandhi INC:49,551 Dr Balbir Singh AAP: 47,975 Preneet Kaur 𝔹𝕁ℙ: 41,801 Margin-1,576 09:49 04 Jun AAP leading in Sangrur AAP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer 52,137 SAD(A) Simranjit Mann 26,869 Congress Sukhpal Khaira 23,640 BJP Arvind Khanna 15,620 09:22 04 Jun SAD's Harsimrat Badal leads in Bathinda Harsimrat Badal 35,886 Gurmeet Khuddian 35,805 Jeetmohinder 17,728 Parampal Kaur 10,205 09:22 04 Jun Indipendent Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib Indipendent candidate Amritpal Singh leading with 29,415 votes from Khadoor Sahib 09:06 04 Jun Cong's Channi leading in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat Channi INC - 42442 Tinu AAP -25316 Rinku BJP - 26062 Kaypee SAD -8708 Balwinder BSP -4765 07:59 04 Jun Visuals from a counting centre in Amritsar #WATCH | Punjab: Visuals from a counting centre in Amritsar



The counting of votes for the #LokSabhaElections2024 will begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/LV35Uf4XmA — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

