Punjab ex-ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Former Punjab-cadre IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon today joined the Congress at a function at the AICC headquarters here. He was welcomed to the party by Devender Yadav, in-charge of the party’s Punjab unit.

Dhillon, a 1997-batch IPS officer, was ADGP (Law and Order), Punjab, when he took voluntary retirement from service. Talking to reporters, Dhillon said he “came under the spell” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and decided to join the Congress. Dhillon was assigned by the state government to look after the security of Rahul when the Congress leader was in Punjab in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Dhillon walked alongside Rahul from Fatehgarh Sahib to Jammu city and had an opportunity to interact with him during this period.

Dhillon also handled Rahul’s security when the Congress leader visited the Golden Temple later. These two meetings convinced Dhillon about Rahul’s leadership qualities and he decided to follow in his footsteps and join politics, the former IPS officer said.

Dhillon expressed gratitude to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KC Venugopal and Yadav, and Punjab Congress leaders Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa among others.

Asked whether Dhillon would be fielded from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency as the Congress candidate, Yadav said there was no such pre-condition behind Dhillon’s decision to join the Congress.

Dhillon said he wanted to serve people and would fulfil any responsibility given to him by the party. Dhillon, who was accompanied by his wife and son at the joining ceremony, thanked his family for backing his decision to join politics.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress