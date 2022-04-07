Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey sent to 14-day judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

Six days after a chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a special PMLA court here, Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, appeared in the court today.

He was brought from Kapurthala Jail under police protection before Rupinderjit Kaur Chahal, District and Sessions Judge. Advocate Gurjeet Singh Kahlon appeared in the court for Honey today and was presented a copy of the chargesheet and some case-related documents. The court sent Honey to 14-day judicial custody and the next date for hearing has been fixed for April 20.

Honey’s aide in sand mining business Kudratdeep Singh, alias Lovie, however, was not summoned today. He too has been chargesheeted in the case. Both face the chargesheet under various sections of the PMLA. Honey had been arrested on February 3 when he was summoned to the ED’s Jalandhar zonal office.

Prior to his arrest, the ED had recovered Rs 10 crore, valuable items, digital devices and cash during raids conducted on the business and residential premises of Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Honey and Sandeep Kumar at Ludhiana, Mohali and other locations on January 18. —

#bhupinder singh honey #charanjit channi