Punjab Ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini's bail plea rejected in assets case

Mohali, April 26

In a setback to former Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, a Mohali court has rejected his anticipatory bail application in the disproportionate assets case related to his Sector 20 house in Chandigarh.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Additional District and Sessions Judge RS Rai dismissed the bail application and asked Saini to cooperate with the police.

Filing an application for the cancellation of bail, the prosecution alleged that Saini wasn’t cooperating in the probe regarding his Sector 20 house. “He was not providing documents and avoiding answering of questions. Therefore, his bail plea should be cancelled and permission should be given to arrest him,” the prosecution said.

The defence counsel had submitted an affidavit in the court, but not on stamp paper. The defence counsel argued that it was an agreement of house, but the state counsel demanded to provide all documents regarding the house in question.

Notably, the said house was purchased using tainted money on behest of the ex-DGP. The state Vigilance Department had probed the matter and later filed an application in the court, seeking the attachment of the property under the provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance-1944 as per Section 18A of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 as amended by the Act of 2018.

