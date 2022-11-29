Irrigation scam: Punjab ex-minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, former Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal summoned

Chandigarh, November 28
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has summoned former Akali minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and former Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal for questioning in the multi-crore irrigation scam pertaining to the SAD-BJP’s 10-year regime.
The VB has directed them to join the investigation at its headquarters in Mohali on Tuesday.
It is alleged that a contractor, Gurinder Singh, arrested earlier, had given kickbacks to some IAS officers and politicians for getting a tender for the development and repair work approved by the Irrigation Department during the SAD-BJP regime.
The scam first came to light during the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. However, not much progress was made. The VB re-launched the investigation after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP took over reins of the Punjab Government in March this year. Gurinder had allegedly stated during his interrogation that he paid Rs 7 crore each to three IAS officers. The VB recently questioned former IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu for about five hours. The latter, in a response to a query by The Tribune, dismissed the allegations.
“Gurinder has already stated in response to a legal notice which I served on him that he never signed any such confession. Moreover, I was one of the officers who reported wrongdoings in the Irrigation Department,” Pannu said.
