Chandigarh, May 1
Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy along with his supporters joined the AAP on Wednesday.
Goldy, along with his supporters, was inducted into the party by CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidate from Sangrur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.
Mann said he was told by party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal that AAP must look for good and promising candidates from other parties, who were feeling ignored, and induct them into the AAP.
“I have always believed that the youth should be allowed to come forward in politics and be the harbingers of change. But he was ignored in the Congress. I am inducting him into the party as my younger brother,” he said, adding that he was welcoming Goldy to AAP on behalf of three crore Punjabis.
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "displeasure" over being denied the party ticket from Sangrur.
In his resignation letter to the Congress's Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Goldy said he was "upset" by the state leadership and resigning from the party's primary membership.
Goldy shared his resignation letter in a Facebook post.
A former MLA from Dhuri seat, Goldy was an aspirant for the Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha election.
However, the Congress named three-time MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the seat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...