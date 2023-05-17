Punjab ex-MLA held for disproportionate assets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, aka Kiki, former Congress MLA from Faridkot, for amassing more wealth than his known sources of income.

He purchased properties in the names of other persons at Mumara village in Faridkot

Spent 245% more than his known sources of income

A spokesperson of the state VB informed that a corruption case had been registered against the MLA along with co-accused Gursewak Singh of Nanaksar village (Faridkot) and Rajwinder Singh of Dhanna Shaheed village (Ferozepur) after an inquiry.

He said that to assess all of Dhillon’s movable and immovable assets, a check period of five years from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022, was fixed by the VB.

During the probe, it was found that he had created more wealth than all his income and purchased properties in the names of other persons in Mumara village, Sadik tehsil, Faridkot.

It was also found that he had spent 245 per cent more than his known sources of income, the spokesperson added. The spokesperson said that a case under Section 13(1), 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at VB police station, Ferozepur range.

The former MLA has been arrested in the case and would be produced in court tomorrow.