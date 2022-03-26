Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Doing away with the practice of drawing pension for each term served, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday said former MLAs would now get the benefit for only one term. The officers concerned have been directed to work out amendments to the existing pension scheme.

Money saved to go into public welfare 325 ex-MLAs get pension

225 for more than 1 term

Rs3.25 lakh drawn by Bhattal, Lal Singh, SS Phillaur

Rs2.25 lakh drawn by BS Bhunder and SS Dhindsa

Rs75,150/month pension for one term

In a video message, Mann said, “Crores of rupees being given as pension to former MLAs will now be spent on public welfare. A reduction will be made in their family pensions as well.”

An MLA gets a monthly pension of Rs 75,150 for one term. Thereafter, an additional 66 per cent of the pension amount is given for each subsequent term. Official figures reveal that 325 former MLAs are drawing pension from the state treasury and 225 of them are eligible for more than one pension.

Five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal, who voluntarily gave up his pension for public cause, was eligible to get Rs 5,76,150 per month. Other prominent pension beneficiaries included former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Congress leader Lal Singh and former minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur. They are at present eligible for a pension of Rs 3.25 lakh each. Senior leaders BS Bhunder and SS Dhindsa are drawing Rs 2.25 lakh each.