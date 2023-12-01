Punjab ex-Speaker Rana KP Singh: Centre must release 'Bandi Singhs'

Ropar, November 30
Congress leader and former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana KP Singh said the Central Government should clarify its stand on ‘Bandi Singhs’ and those who have completed their sentence must be released immediately.
The former Speaker, while interacting with mediapersons at Rupnagar today, claimed that delay in resolving this and the issues relating to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, river waters dispute and Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh could generate the feeling of discrimination among masses in the state, Rana added. Blaming all political parties for the delay in resolving these issues, Rana said everyone tried to take political mileage out of these issues for a long time but no serious efforts were made to solve them.
