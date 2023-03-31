Punjab extends last date for stamp duty exemption to April 30

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 31

The Punjab government has extended the deadline to avail 2.25 per cent stamp duty exemption on registration of land and property to April 30.

The government had earlier given exemption of 2.25 per cent in stamp duty charges on the registration of property and land till March 31 but heavy rush was being witnessed at the sub-registrar offices with the applicants complaining of non-availability of slots.

The stamp duty charges are in the range of 6 to 8 per cent. The government had reduced stamp duty and fee by 2.25 per cent from March 1 to March 31.

Those opting for registration of land will be exempted from 1 per cent additional stamp duty, 1 per cent fee and 0.25 per cent special fee.