 Punjab farmer leaders submit memorandum to Governor; seek legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Bill : The Tribune India

On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, representatives of 33 farmer bodies in the state also took out a march

Farmer Unions holding protest march from Mohali to Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, November 26

Several farmer leaders of Punjab on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, seeking implementation of their various demands including legally guaranteed minimum support price and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill.

On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), representatives of 33 farmer bodies in the state also took out a march to mark the second anniversary of their agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

However, the farmers, who came in large numbers from across the state, took out the march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali till the Chandigarh-Mohali border from where a representative of the Punjab Governor accepted a memorandum on his behalf.

A heavy police force was deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, said officials.

Later, several farmer leaders including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Harmeet Singh Kadian were taken in a bus by the Chandigarh police to Raj Bhavan in the Union Territory for a meeting with the Governor where they submitted the memorandum, which was addressed to the President.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the governor assured the farmer leaders that he would send their memorandum to the President on Sunday.

The SKM, a body of farmers' unions that spearheaded the agitation against the four controversial farm laws later repealed by the Centre, had given a call for taking out marches to Raj Bhavans across the country to mark two years since it launched the agitation.

The leaders had condemned the Centre for allegedly betraying the farmers by not implementing the assurances made last year on demands like legally guaranteed MSP, and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill among others, and withdrawal of all cases against farmers, though almost one year has now passed.

Earlier, farmers gathered in Mohali and also held a rally on Saturday. A large number of protesters including women from several parts of the state participated in the gathering.

Addressing the gathering, farmer leader Darshan Pal asked the Centre to ensure legally guaranteed MSP on all crops.

Pal further said that indebted farmers were forced to end their lives and demanded from the government to waive their entire debt.

The farmer leader also sought a pension of Rs 10,000 per month for small and marginal farmers and farm labourers.

Among other demands, Pal sought withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, a comprehensive crop insurance scheme to compensate farmers for crop loss due to natural calamities, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws and compensation to families of farmers who lost their lives during the stir.

The SKM, a body of farmers' unions that spearheaded the agitation against the agri laws, has also called a meeting on December 8 in Karnal to decide the future course of the movement.  

