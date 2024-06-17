Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 17

Farmer unions continued protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for the second day on Monday and vehicles have been passing without paying any toll charges to the company.

Toll company officials said that on an average about 40,000 vehicles cross the toll barrier in 24 hours and the estimated loss would be around Rs 1 crore daily.

Notably, the Ladhowal toll is the most expensive toll plaza of Punjab. Here it costs Rs 220 for one side journey of the car. Not only this, if a vehicle does not have a fast-tag then it has to pay tax of Rs 430 for just one-side trip. In the last one year, the rates of this toll have been increased three times. Farmers have been demanding that rates should be decreased to bare minimum so that commuters get relief from the exorbitant toll charges.

Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana Sakshi Sawhney said that the SDM would be visiting the toll barrier to talk to the farmers so that an amicable solution can be found.

As per the latest revision in toll charges, car owner is shelling out Rs 220 for a single journey (earlier Rs 215) and Rs 330 for return journey (earlier Rs 225). Light vehicle owners are paying Rs 535 for a return journey within a day (earlier Rs 520).

Bus and truck drivers are now paying Rs 745 for single journey (earlier Rs 730) and Rs 1,120 for return journey (earlier Rs 1,095), while more heavy construction vehicles (up to three axles) are made to pay Rs 815 for single journey (earlier Rs 795) and Rs 1,225 for return journey (earlier Rs 1,190). The seven and more axles vehicles have to pay Rs 2,140 against the earlier amount of Rs 2,085 for return journey. The next toll charges revision as per the NHAI is due on March 31, 2025.

