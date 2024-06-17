 Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Sending SDM for talks with farmers, says DC Sawhney

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Toll company officials said that on an average about 40,000 vehicles cross the toll barrier in 24 hours and the estimated loss would be around Rs 1 crore daily.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj 
Ludhiana, June 17

Farmer unions continued protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for the second day on Monday and vehicles have been passing without paying any toll charges to the company.

Toll company officials said that on an average about 40,000 vehicles cross the toll barrier in 24 hours and the estimated loss would be around Rs 1 crore daily.

Notably, the Ladhowal toll is the most expensive toll plaza of Punjab. Here it costs Rs 220 for one side journey of the car. Not only this, if a vehicle does not have a fast-tag then it has to pay tax of Rs 430 for just one-side trip. In the last one year, the rates of this toll have been increased three times. Farmers have been demanding that rates should be decreased to bare minimum so that commuters get relief from the exorbitant toll charges.

Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana Sakshi Sawhney said that the SDM would be visiting the toll barrier to talk to the farmers so that an amicable solution can be found.

As per the latest revision in toll charges, car owner is shelling out Rs 220 for a single journey (earlier Rs  215) and Rs  330 for return journey (earlier Rs 225). Light vehicle owners are paying Rs 535 for a return journey within a day (earlier Rs 520).

Bus and truck drivers are now paying Rs 745 for single journey (earlier Rs 730) and Rs 1,120 for return journey (earlier Rs 1,095), while more heavy construction vehicles (up to three axles) are made to pay Rs 815 for single journey (earlier Rs 795) and Rs 1,225 for return journey (earlier Rs 1,190). The seven and more axles vehicles have to pay Rs 2,140 against the earlier amount of Rs 2,085 for return journey. The next toll charges revision as per the NHAI is due on March 31, 2025.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

4
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

5
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

6
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

7
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

8
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

9
J & K

Terror in J-K has shrunk from highly organised acts to mere proxy war: Amit Shah

10
Delhi

Atishi accuses former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri of leading attack on DJB office, claims conspiracy

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express In Bengal, 5 dead

15 dead, 60 injured after goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express in West Bengal

The mishap takes place near Rangapani station, about 7 km fr...

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Sending SDM for talks with farmers, says DC Sawhney

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Pannun, extradited to US

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US

Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Byelection was necessitated following the resignation of She...

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Meeting comes just days after RSS chief Bhagwat publicly sai...


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Amritsar: 3 kids drown in Upper Bari Doab Canal, one rescued by passersby

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Gurdwara Sri Dehra Sahib, Lahore, commemorates Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom

Famous Punjabi writer Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri dies at 80

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of Chandigarh

Expect respite from heat, rain likely in Chandigarh tricity from tomorrow

Dera Bassi: Fire breaks out in paint factory

Chandigarh: All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Killing of Doaba youth in US sets alarm bells ringing

Former Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku targets AAP

Three held for organising tractor race in Phagwara

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

916 cops in Patiala Range shifted

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike