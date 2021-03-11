Punjab farmers double area under moong after MSP assurance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

On the assurance of CM Bhagwant Mann for providing the MSP on moong crop, the state farmers have responded by doubling the area under its cultivation this year.

Currently, the area under moong stands at 38,900 hectares, as compared to 50,000 acres last year. With the MSP on moong fetching Rs 7,275 per quintal, the initiative will help supplement farmer’s income by sowing another crop between wheat-paddy cycle.

As per the Agriculture Department data, Mansa district leads with 25% (10,000 hectares) of its total area under moong cultivation. It is followed by Moga (5,100 hectares) and Ludhiana (4,300 hectares). The area in Bathinda and Muktsar stands at 3,800 hectares and 3,500 hectares, respectively.

Agriculture Director Gurvinder Singh said: “The crop has nitrogen-fixing nodules in the root that improves the land fertility by fixing nitrogen in soil. Even if the yield dropps, the benefit of nitrogen fixation is available for next crop.