Punjab farmers double area under moong after MSP assurance

Chandigarh, May 15
On the assurance of CM Bhagwant Mann for providing the MSP on moong crop, the state farmers have responded by doubling the area under its cultivation this year.
Currently, the area under moong stands at 38,900 hectares, as compared to 50,000 acres last year. With the MSP on moong fetching Rs 7,275 per quintal, the initiative will help supplement farmer’s income by sowing another crop between wheat-paddy cycle.
As per the Agriculture Department data, Mansa district leads with 25% (10,000 hectares) of its total area under moong cultivation. It is followed by Moga (5,100 hectares) and Ludhiana (4,300 hectares). The area in Bathinda and Muktsar stands at 3,800 hectares and 3,500 hectares, respectively.
Agriculture Director Gurvinder Singh said: “The crop has nitrogen-fixing nodules in the root that improves the land fertility by fixing nitrogen in soil. Even if the yield dropps, the benefit of nitrogen fixation is available for next crop.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal
Says 'Buddha's thoughts can make planet more peaceful, harmo...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings