Punjab farmers forced to sell produce in Haryana: Raja Warring

Chandigarh, October 20
PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today criticised the AAP government in Punjab for its alleged failure to purchase paddy from the state’s farmers, forcing them to sell it in Haryana. “This is an insult to our self-respect that Punjabi farmers have to sell their paddy in Haryana,” he said.
“This is indeed for the first time in 75 years that Punjabi farmers’have been forced to sell their crops in Haryana,” Warring taunted the government, while referring to its claims of having achieved in seven months what others could not in 70 years.
