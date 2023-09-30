 Punjab farmers' ‘rail roko’ stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab farmers' ‘rail roko’ stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Punjab farmers' ‘rail roko’ stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Protesters were holding their agitation against the Centre in support of various demands including compensation for crops damaged in recent floods

Punjab farmers' ‘rail roko’ stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Farmers during the third day of the ‘rail roko’ stir, that hit the movement of trains, at railway station Jalandhar Cantt, September 30, 2023. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



PTI

Chandigarh, September 30

Farmers Saturday evening ended their three-day ‘rail roko’ stir that hit the movement of trains, causing inconvenience to passengers in Punjab and Haryana.

Protesters were holding their agitation against the Centre in support of various demands including compensation for crops damaged in the recent floods, a legal guarantee on MSP and a complete debt waiver.

The agitation that began on Thursday hit the movement of trains, with many being cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, railway officials said.

According to railway officials of the Ferozepur division, the three-day farmers’ stir affected the movement of 581 passenger trains and 17 goods trains.

Of passenger trains, as many as 376 trains were cancelled, 89 were short terminated, 46 short originated, and 70 were diverted.

The farmers blocked railway tracks at several places in Faridkot, Samrala, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Amritsar since Thursday as part of their agitation.

The protest left hundreds of rail passengers stranded in Punjab and Haryana.

A railway passenger at Ludhiana station said he arrived from Jalandhar City by road to take a train to Gorakhpur but there is no information on when it will arrive.

Another passenger at the station said the agitation forced the cancellation of a train from Amritsar in which 12 of his family members were supposed to travel to Bihar.

They later learned that the train would depart from Ludhiana and the family travelled from Amritsar by road. However, there is still no update about the train, he added.

The farmers' agitation directly affected the Ambala and the Ferozepur railway divisions, the officials said.

In Hoshiarpur, state president of Azad Kisan Committee Doaba, Harpal Singh Sangha, warned if their demand are not fulfilled by Dussehra, the farmers will burn “symbolic” effigies of the Centre.

Several farmer groups, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee; Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari); Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Azaad); Azaad Kisan Committee, Doaba; Bharti Kisan Union (Behramke); Bharti Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) and the Bharti Kisan Union (Chottu Ram), participated in the three-day protest.

Their demands include a financial package for the flood-affected people in north India, a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and a debt waiver for farmers.

The farmers want a Rs 50,000-crore flood relief package for north Indian states and MSP according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a waiver of the entire debt of farmers and labourers, and Rs 10 lakh and a government job as compensation to the kin of each farmer who died during the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

3
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

4
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

6
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

7
Punjab

Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest condemnable, it won’t affect INDIA bloc: Congress

8
Comment NOUS INDICA

Why Punjab disbelieves its cops

9
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

10
India

Father of accused held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...

Amidst India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...

India raises with UK denial of envoy’s entry into Scotland gurdwara

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...


Cities

View All

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Losses mount as Metro buses still off road

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net