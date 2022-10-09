 Punjab farmers shifting to sustainable ways of getting rid of crop residue : The Tribune India

Punjab farmers shifting to sustainable ways of getting rid of crop residue

The state generates around 180 lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually

Punjab farmers shifting to sustainable ways of getting rid of crop residue

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file

PTI

Chandigarh, October 9

A handful of farmers in Punjab have started disposing crop residue—which is usually burnt and causes air pollution—in a sustainable manner, either by using it as natural fertiliser or selling it for fuel production.

These farmers have not only reduced consumption of fertilisers by mixing crop residue in the soil, but have also begun to monetise the practice by managing the stubble of other growers.

Bhupinder Singh (59), who cultivates 30 acres of land at Badarpur village in Mohali district, has not been burning paddy stubble since 2018. Instead, he mixes it with soil using an MB plough, a tillage equipment.

“After which the land is ready for sowing the next crop — wheat.”

He says that after it is buried, stubble residue gets decomposed within a week.

“With the absorption of stubble in soil, the consumption of fertiliser has dropped. Earlier, we used to use potash for wheat crop which we no longer do,” he says.

“Farmers do not want to burn stubble. When a grower finds his next crop is getting delayed, he resorts to setting crop residue on fire. Otherwise he is as much concerned about the environment as anyone else,” he adds.

In Bhupinder Singh’s village, 70 per cent of farmers have already stopped burning paddy stubble.

“With more and more people becoming aware of the harmful effects of burning paddy, they are managing it instead of setting it on fire,” says Singh who has been awarded for crop residue management at state and national levels.

Growers in Badarpur have set up a farmers’ club from where they dispense crop residue management machinery to farmers.

“We have machines like MB plough, mulcher, happy seeder, zero till drill to give to other farmers in nearby villages on rent. However, we do not charge anything from small farmers for use of these machines,” he says.

Amarjit Singh (48) of village Burj Tehal Dass in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has also not been burning paddy for the past 15 years, encouraging others to follow in his footstep.

Considering its ill effects on the environment, Amarjit Singh, who grows crops on more than 100 acres of land, instead sells it to a nearby factory which turns it into fuel. He along with some other farmers give machines like happy seeders, super seeders, ploughs, mulchers etc to prevent them from polluting the environment.

Avtar Singh of village Theri in Mohali, along with three other farmers, is managing paddy with the help of balers - a machine used to compress crop residue into bales.

Almost 500 growers are managing 2,000 tonnes of crop residue with this machine.

Avtar Singh collects stubble from the fields of farmers in four districts—Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar, and Moga.

The crop residue, which is used as fuel, is then sold to a thread factory in Dera Bassi and an electricity-producing company in Ferozepur, says Avtar Singh.

Earlier, Avtar Singh used to cultivate 75 acres of land. But later he reduced the area under cultivation to 25 acres in order to focus on managing the stubble of other farmers.

Besides buying a rack and tractor trolleys, Avtar Singh has two balers.

“Now we strive to sell crop residue directly to companies dispensing away with agents. It will fetch us more money,” says Avtar Singh.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas in October and November.

As the window for Rabi crop wheat is very short after paddy harvest, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue.

Punjab generates around 180 lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually.

Despite taking several measures to check stubble burning over the past several years, the incidents of farm fires continue unabated in Punjab.

The state recorded 71,304 such fire incidents in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019, and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Shehnaaz Gill's father says getting death threats as he is associated with various Hindu outfits

2
Trending

US boy eating burger in car shot at multiple times by policeman; watch shocking video

3
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

4
Trending

Watch: Woman dances to Sushmita Sen's song 'Dilbar' on busy street, but this man steals the show

5
Chandigarh

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

6
Punjab

Punjab Governor takes exception to CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from reception held for President Murmu, AAP hits back

7
Trending

Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

8
Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

9
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

10
Nation

Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express train suffers jammed wheels, 'flat tyre'; Shatabdi sent for passengers

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

First such initiative by Air Force since Independence

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims’ families came with a rider

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

Four syrups suspected to be behind the deaths of 66 children...

Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Guv Malik in 2 graft cases

Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases

Malik was examined after his five-year tenure as Governor en...

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low, more rain likely today

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Panchkula police act tough against traffic violators

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low, more rain likely today

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Child labour: No FIR yet against potato farm owner

Kapurthala cops tighten noose on peddlers; 209 arrested in 3 months

Five test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Union Minister inspects road work in Phagwara

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver