New Delhi, March 13
Scores of farmers from Punjab on Monday gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Centre and press for their demands, including equal distribution of water and implementation of the Minimum Support Price scheme.
Five farmers’ unions from Punjab staged the protest amid heavy police presence.
A delegation of farmers also submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the officials concerned.
In their memorandum, the farmers urged Modi to ensure proper distribution of water for their agricultural activities and ensure implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, as promised by the Centre, at the earliest.
Jarnail Singh, a protesting farmer from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said, "Our demands are the same. We need better distribution of water for the farmers...for the state.
"All the water is going to Rajasthan and Delhi. What will the Punjabi farmers do? The government has also not done anything on MSP on wheat and pulses. Our families are suffering."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test
The exam will be re-conducted
Punjab farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar in favour of their demands
Five farmers’ unions from Punjab stage the protest amid heav...
India once again is largest importer of weapons; accounts for 11 per cent of all such international imports
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China are the next four b...