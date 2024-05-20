Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 20

In a major relief for passengers, the farmers unions have suspended the Rail Roko protest at Shambhu railway track.

This comes after the farmers would complete 100 days of their project at Shambhu on May 22.

The farm unions-- affiliated with SKM—would now hold sit-in (pakka dharna) protest outside the residences of BJP leaders.

