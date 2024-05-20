 Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses
Breaking

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 20

In a major relief for passengers, the farmers unions have suspended the Rail Roko protest at Shambhu railway track.

This comes after the farmers would complete 100 days of their project at Shambhu on May 22.

The farm unions-- affiliated with SKM—would now hold sit-in (pakka dharna) protest outside the residences of BJP leaders.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

3
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

4
Himachal The Tribune interview

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’: Kangana Ranaut

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Haryana

Haryana Deputy Commissioners authorised to close school amid heat wave

7
Uttar Pradesh

UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…

8
World

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

9
Punjab

In battle of prestige, Badal kids hit the ground running

10
Chandigarh

Intense heat: Chandigarh schools asked to close before noon from Monday

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Punjab announces early summer holidays for public, private schools due to heat wave from tomorrows

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

Teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their ...

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case

Judge Preeth J refused to hear objections from SIT and order...

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

Vice-president, state TV confirm deaths of all aboard Presid...

‘Deeply saddened and shocked’: PM Modi condoles Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death

‘Deeply saddened and shocked’: India condoles Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister's death in helicopter crash

The helicopter crashed in the northwest of Iran on Sunday


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; video goes viral

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temperature continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Delhi court to pass order on police's closure report in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan on July 27

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed