Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema announces tax intelligence unit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced a new tax intelligence unit (TIU) in the state GST Commissionerate to monitor the GSTN platform for better analysis of the digital data.

The Finance Minister said the state government had decided to establish the TIU as all services and returns of registered taxpayers were available on GSTN platform in the digital mode and it was creating a lot of data. He said the TIU would work directly under the control of the Taxation Commissioner, and the Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) and the Director (Investigation) would take care of its day-to-day functioning.

Cheema said a state-level facility with all new technologies and data analysis mechanisms would be set up at the taxation office, Patiala.

