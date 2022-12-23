Punjab firms up Rs 30,000-crore investment in nine months due to industry-friendly environment: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, December 23
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that due to the pro-industry environment and ease of doing business, an investment of Rs 30,000 crore has been firmed up in the state in the last nine months.
He said this will create new employment opportunities for thousands of youth.
While handing over appointment letters to newly recruited candidates of Markfed & launching new products, CM @BhagwantMann said that due to pro-industry environment & ease of doing business policies, investment of Rs 30,000 crore has been firmed up in state in last nine months. pic.twitter.com/qPo17Xz1gB— CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) December 23, 2022
“Big industry houses like Tata Steel, Verbio, Freudenberg, Sanathan Textiles have entered into agreements to invest by reposing faith in our industrial policies, which will provide jobs to our youth,” the chief minister said.
According to an official statement, he was speaking after handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates at the cooperative, Markfed, and launching its new products at the Municipal Bhawan here.
Referring to his recent meetings with industrialists in Hyderabad, Mann said that the entrepreneurs associated with food processing and agriculture have shown keen interest in investing in Punjab, which will further strengthen the industrial sector of the state.
Mann said that the industrialists are coming to Punjab "as we have eliminated corruption, provided uninterrupted power supply to the industry and a conducive environment and now our efforts are bearing fruit".
Fulfilling its promise of providing employment to deserving youth, the state government has given appointment letters of government jobs to 21,404 youths in nine months and more are being recruited, the chief minister said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for ex-servicemen; check the rank-wise increase
Decision will likely benefit over 25 lakh ex-servicemen
16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim
The truck carrying the soldiers skids off the road in a moun...
3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
The suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest f...
IPL auction: Punjab Kings make highest ever purchase in IPL history, pay whopping Rs 18.5 crore for Sam Curran
Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earn...
World's first intranasal covid vaccine to be available in India as booster dose from today
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...