Punjab fixes minimum, maximum rates for beer

Chandigarh, April 13
Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said his department has fixed minimum and maximum rates of beer to keep its prices within reasonable limits.
Cheema further said this step has been taken to check the exorbitant prices of beer, besides discouraging its smuggling from the neighbouring states.
Such steps will also discourage the production and consumption of illicit liquor, he said in an official statement here.
Chairing a monthly review meeting of the excise department here, Cheema said, "In the excise policy for 2023-24, a clause 28 has been inserted, whereby, in order to keep rates of beer within reasonable limits, the power to decide the minimum and maximum retail price of beer to be sold at retail vends and standalone vends, has been given to the government".
Cheema, who is also the state finance minister, asked his department officials to further increase enforcement action to completely root out illicit liquor trade from the state, besides running awareness campaigns against this trade.
Varun Roojam, Excise Commissioner, said the department has been keeping a strict vigil on the movement of extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) from a manufacturer to its final destination.
He said the GPS-equipped vehicles carrying ENA are not allowed to stop within the first 100 km of their journey and excise teams are conducting surprise checks regularly to rule out any mischief.
He also said the excise department will be regularly conducting enforcement activities to root out the menace of smuggling and production of illicit liquor.
