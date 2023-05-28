Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema gets relief from Chandigarh court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Chandigarh Sessions Judge Arunvir Vashista has dismissed a criminal revision petition filed against the order of the trial court which dismissed an application for issuing direction to register an FIR against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Labh Singh of Khanna had filed the application under Section 156 (3), CrPC, before the trial court in 2021 in which he had sought directions to register an FIR against Harpal Singh Cheema under Section 420 of the IPC and other relevant laws for causing loss to the state exchequer.

Cheema was the Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly when application was filed in 2021. The petitioner had alleged that Cheema drew a salary, got other perks as the LoP, knowing that his party did not have the required numerical strength to hold the position.

Raman Sihag and Jagtar Kureel, counsels for Cheema, denied all the charges. After hearing of arguments, the court dismissed the revision petition of the complainant.