Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Chandigarh, May 26
The Forest Department today demolished illegal structures in the periphery of Chandigarh at Karoran and Masol villages, falling in Mohali district.
The action was taken after an FIR was registered recently against Col BS Sandhu and his accomplices for allegedly felling 500 trees and violating the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in the villages.
A contingent comprising 150 forest and police officials along with officials of Forest and Revenue Departments and GMADA was deployed. In a bid to stop the demolition, violators threatened officials with dire consequences. Despite this, the team successfully completed the operation.
Forest Minister Lal Chand said the department was conducting a detailed demarcation in the periphery of Chandigarh in the private and panchayat areas “closed” under Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900. This was being done to ascertain the legality of commercial activities and farmhouses as reported in the media recently, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who 'killed' 10 Sikhs in '91
Accused indulged in barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Used BMWs, Mercs selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram
NCR authorities impound old vehicles violating NGT rules