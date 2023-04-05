Punjab fully geared up to deal with Covid-19: Health Minister

Chandigarh, April 5
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday said the government is prepared to deal with any situation arising out of a rise in Covid cases. Currently, there is no Covid patient in ICU or on ventilator support in the state, Singh said and assured that the situation is under control.
"Our oxygen plants are functional. Our staff, wards, emergency system, all are active," he said and asserted that "our entire system is fully geared up".
The minister advised people to wear masks while going out, particularly in crowded places.
He advised immunocompromised patients not to go out and asked those showing symptoms of cough and fever to get themselves tested for Covid.
Singh also reviewed the arrangements at the government-run Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.
Punjab on Tuesday had reported 73 fresh cases of coronavirus with the highest (22) in Mohali followed by 14 in Jalandhar and 11 in Ludhiana.
There were 396 active cases in the state as on April 4 and the positivity rate was 3.27 per cent, according to a medical bulletin.
