Punjab fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases: CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Amidst the looming threat of new wave of the Covid-19, Punjab Chef Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state is fully prepared to tackle any surge in the cases of pandemic.

Participating in the virtual meeting of the Chief Ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the rise in cases of Covid-19, Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said Punjab has evolved an effective mechanism to tackle with any sort of new wave of the pandemic.

He said the state already has ample resources to deal with any sort of insurgency, adding that situation is under control in Punjab and every step will be further taken to protect the valuable lives of people.

The Chief Minister added that the medical and para medical staff of the state, who are the real corona warriors, are better equipped to face any rise in cases of the Covid pandemic.

The Chief Minister said that 97% of the state’s population have already got first dose of Covid vaccination, 76% of people have been administered double dose of vaccination as compared to national percentage of 87% and 5.11 lakh people have also got booster dose to fight the pandemic. He said that at present very few cases (only 176 cases are active) in the state adding that on an average 25 cases are coming up daily. Bhagwant Mann said neither any patient was in critical situation nor was in the ICU and only six cases of level two are there in the state.