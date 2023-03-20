Punjab further extends suspension of mobile internet services till March 21 noon

Chandigarh, March 20
The Punjab government has further extended the suspension of Internet services in the state till noon of March 21.
Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 till March 19 noon following police crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh and his supporters.
The suspension was later extended till March 20 noon.
