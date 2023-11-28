 Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

Punjab Assembly passes two Bills—the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill

Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, November 28

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday informed the House that the state government has received Rs 3,670 crore of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation from the Centre after it lodged a new claim of Rs 5,005 crore with it.

After tabling the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House on the first day of the two-day winter session of the assembly, Cheema said the state government lodged the new claim of GST compensation worth Rs 5,005 crore with the Centre.

“Out of which Rs 3,670 crore has come to the state exchequer,” Cheema informed the House.

The FM also said the previous Congress government did not present the proper record before the Centre, after which the Government of India told the state government that an excess amount of Rs 3,900 crore of the GST compensation had been disbursed to Punjab.

“I am sharing for the first time that they (the Centre) sought return of excess disbursement. Then we checked our records. We not only got the Centre’s claim of Rs 3,900 crore rejected but also lodged the fresh claim of Rs 5,005 crore,” said Cheema.

The FM said his department found 800 people indulging in issuing fake bills and said action will be taken against them.

The department managed to discover issuing of fake bills through the scheme ‘Bill Leyao, Inaam Pao’ (Bring a bill, Get reward), which is aimed to check theft of tax revenue by unscrupulous traders and shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly passed two Bills—the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill.

While the first Bill will pave way for setting up a GST Appellate Tribunal and imposition of GST on online gaming, the second Bill is related to aligning fiscal deficit, revenue deficit and outstanding debt as percentage of the GSDP in that particular year, as recommended by the Central Finance Commission and approved by the Centre.

While presenting the Punjab GST (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Cheema said he accepted the suggestion of AAP MLA Budh Ram who said the share of GST collection should come to Punjab if a person hailing from the state buys anything in another state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the GST Bill presented in the House will go a long way in ensuring that the benefits of the tax are given to the manufacturing state, which has used its resources to produce goods.

He also said the state government has already launched a one-time settlement scheme for value added tax to benefit more than 65,000 traders across the state.

Mann said the state government has got 1,800 applications so far under the scheme, which is receiving maximum response from the general public.

He said the state is introducing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in GST collection to check bogus billing.

He said similarly the AI is also being introduced in departments like revenue, health, agriculture, and others.

Citing benefits of the technique, Mann said due to its usage the state government saved Rs 163.26 crore merely in estimates of road, adding that 540 km of roads that do not exist have also been detected.

He said the state government is spending the money collected from people for their benefit only.

He said people’s money is being spent on giving them free power, free medicines in Aam Aadmi Clinics, free education and others.

There is no dearth of funds with the state government and every penny will be spent for the welfare of the general public, he said.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Harpal Cheema


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

2
Punjab

When PACL's big stake went to ex-MD's father-in-law, staffer

3
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

4
Uttarakhand

Light at end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

5
Comment

Privatised Air India has its work cut out

6
Jalandhar

Department starts weekly organic mandi

7
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

8
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support

9
Uttarakhand

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

10
Haryana

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE Updates: Fresh hurdle in evacuation of 41 workers as debris obstructs main pipe

Light at end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

17-day rescue operation involved over 200 experts from vario...

‘God heard us’: As workers emerge, cheers erupt at Silkyara tunnel site and back home

‘God heard us’: As workers emerge, cheers erupt at tunnel site while it's Diwali back home

Families of workers, most of whom are from Jharkhand and Utt...

PM Modi speaks to labourers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel; says mission created amazing example of teamwork

PM Modi speaks to labourers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel; says mission created amazing example of teamwork

The prime minister said the multi-agency rescue exercise has...

Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

National Green Tribunal in 2014 imposed a ban on coal mining...

Uttarakhand tunnel timeline: 17-day rescue efforts end in relief, jubilation

Uttarakhand tunnel timeline: 17-day rescue efforts end in relief, jubilation

41 workers were trapped in under-construction tunnel on Diwa...


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

4 steal money from Golden Temple counter

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb of Guru Nanak at protest site in Panchkula

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak: Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR after improvement in air quality

Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR after improvement in air quality

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe

Social worker walks over 17,000 km to spread awareness on blood donation

L-G dissolves standing panel for violating SC, Centre guidelines

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

Govt buses deployed for AAP’s rally in Dhuri, passengers hit

Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium

Girl ‘jumps’ from factory roof, dies

Two booked for snatching mobile

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day