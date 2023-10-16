Punjab gets surplus rain till mid-Oct

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 15

Amid intermittent spells of rain over northwest India, Punjab has recorded significantly surplus rain in the first half of October. The rainfall, however, has been deficient in Haryana and HP.

In Punjab, rain has been above by 115 per cent during this period. From October 1 till the morning today, the state received 11.2 mm rain as compared to the normal of 5.2 mm for this period, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department.

Light to moderate rain occurred at many places in the state over the past 24 hours, bringing down the maximum temperature in some place and the minimum temperature in almost all places.

Jalandhar was the wettest district during the fortnight, with rainfall being surplus by 408 per cent, followed by Fatehgarh Sahib with 310 per cent and Kapurthala with 269 per cent. Patiala, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and SBS Nagar are among the districts that received more than double the normal rainfall. During this period, south-western Punjab remained dry, with Fazilka, Muktsar, Faridkot, Bathinda and Mansa not receiving any rain. Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Mohali, Pathankot and Barnala received below normal rainfall, with the deficiency ranging up to 61 per cent.