Punjab: Girl shot outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 18

A girl was shot dead by an unidentified person outside the Bathinda bus stand today evening.

As per eyewitnesses, the girl was standing with a boy near a parked car, when a masked person came from behind the vehicle and opened fire three shots at the girl and fled from the spot.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctor declared her brought dead. The body has been shifted to the mortuary. More details are awaited.