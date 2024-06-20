Punjab gives in-principle nod to implement 6th pay commission for employees of aided institutions

PTI

Chandigarh, June 20

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said his department had given an in-principle approval to implement the sixth pay commission for employees of aided institutions of the state.

In a statement, Cheema said this decision would benefit employees of aided schools and colleges under the departments of school education, technical education and industrial training, non-teaching staff of these institutes under the higher education department, and retirees of aided schools.

"The administrative departments concerned have been directed to issue notification for implementation of the sixth pay commission for the employees of aided institutions and retirees of the aided schools," he added.

The administrative departments will examine the financial statements of the last three years of all the aided schools and colleges, so as to assess the deficit analysis and to send a detailed proposal giving financial implications.

"After considering the administrative departments' proposal, the finance department will give financial sanction to these institutions," he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Harpal Cheema