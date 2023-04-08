Punjab Government announces new office timings for summer

Chandigarh, April 8
The Punjab Government has decided to change the government offices timings from May 2.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that all government offices will function from 7.30 am to 2 pm. The new timings will be in effect from May 2 to July 15.
Maan said the move would heplp reduce electricity load from 300 to 350 mega watts being consumed in government offices.
