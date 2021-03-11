Punjab government announces resumption of 'Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh State Yuva Award'

Chandigarh, August 14

On the auspicious occasion of the country's 75th year of Independence, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has decided to resume the 'Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh State Yuva Award', which was lying defunct since long.

The aim to restart this award is to make the youth a partner in the development of the state besides empowering them. The Yuva Bhavan constructed at Chandigarh for the youth is being also renovated and revived as Centre of Excellence for youth.

It was disclosed by Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer after a meeting held at the Directorate of Youth Services at Sector-42 Yuva Bhavan. He said the state government is making continuous efforts to disseminate the ideology of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and prepare the youth for taking leadership role in the state. This award carries a cash amount of Rs 51,000, a medal, a scroll, a blazer and a certificate.

Meet Hayer said Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh State Yuva Award is given to two youths between the age of 15 to 35 years from each district of the state. The required instructions have already been given to the Youth Services Department. The youth welfare activities, NCC, NSS, social services, cultural activities, sports, tracking, national unity, blood donation, awareness against drugs, educational merit, heroic deeds, scouts and guiding and adventure activities are the criterion for the bestowing of award.

The minister also gave directions for the renovation and revival of the Yuva Bhavan building at Chandigarh which will cost around Rs 3 crore. The purpose of this Yuva Bhavan to be built as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for the youth is to enhance the activities and programmes of the government for the youth such as the youth festivals.