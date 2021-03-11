Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Seven days after the previous ADGP, Law and Order, Naresh Kumar, was shifted, Punjab government on Tuesday appointed ADGP Ishwar Singh to the post.

The IPS officer worked mainly in the Law and Order wing during the Akali and Congress regimes, including the tenure of DGPs Dinkar Gupta and Suresh Arora.

Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead during the period when there was no officer heading the Law & Order wing.