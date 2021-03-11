Chandigarh, May 31
Seven days after the previous ADGP, Law and Order, Naresh Kumar, was shifted, Punjab government on Tuesday appointed ADGP Ishwar Singh to the post.
The IPS officer worked mainly in the Law and Order wing during the Akali and Congress regimes, including the tenure of DGPs Dinkar Gupta and Suresh Arora.
Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead during the period when there was no officer heading the Law & Order wing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy grows 8.7 pc in 2021-22 as against 6.6 pc contraction in previous fiscal
Much better than what many had expected in private sector: C...
Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects
Final farewell to Sidhu Moosewala by family, friends and fan...
Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police
Bishnoi has been named as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi...
Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead during the period when there w...
Corruption was viewed as essential part of government before 2014: PM Modi
‘After coming to power, BJP government pruned nine crore fak...