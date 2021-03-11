Punjab government appoints over 145 law officers

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 20

Just about five months after it came to power in Punjab, the AAP government today finally appointed more than 145 law officers to represent the state before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and other judicial forums.

Among others, the list contains kin of retired and serving Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges.

This is perhaps the first time in recallable past that the state took so much time for appointment of law officers.

Available information suggests that the state has appointed 28 Additional Advocate Generals, 13 Senior Deputy Advocate Generals, 39 Deputy Advocate Generals and 65 Assistant Advocate Generals.

The list, which came less than a month after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as the Advocate General, could not be finalised during the tenure of his predecessor Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu.