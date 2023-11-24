Punjab CM says meeting with farm leaders ‘successful’, to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, November 24
After a 90-minute meeting with the farm leaders, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the meeting was “successful”.
While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, he said a meeting with sugar mill owners would be held on Saturday.
Since 70 per cent of cane is crushed in Punjab by six private sugar mills, getting them on board is imperative for the hike in SAP.
The state government had initially offered to hike the SAP from Rs 380 per quintal to Rs 388 per quintal.
On the issue of stubble-burning and Punjab being blamed for it, Mann said PM Modi should step forward, call all state government representatives from north India and offer a solution.
Stubble-burning is also rampant in central states like MP, he said.
