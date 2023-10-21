 Punjab government cancels 39 illegally clubbed bus permits : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Punjab government cancels 39 illegally clubbed bus permits

Private operators instructed to immediately submit these permits to offices concerned of transport department

Photo for representation: iStock



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

In response to the directives of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, the Transport Department has cancelled 39 illegally clubbed bus permits of private bus operators in the state.

Bhullar said as per the guidelines of the department, bus permits could only be extended once from the reaching destination, but private bus operators had extended these permits multiple times in an incorrect manner.

The Cabinet Minister mentioned that in accordance with the decisions made in Civil writ petition by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, those club permit-holders whose route extensions were extended more than once, were ordered to be cancelled. These orders have been executed by cancelling the permits after hearing the permit holders' representations, the minister added.

The permits to and from different cities of the state, which have been cancelled, included; 13 permits of Dabwali Transport Co Pvt Ltd Bathinda, 12 of Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd Bathinda, 7 of Jujhar Passenger Bus Service Pvt Ltd Ludhiana, 2 permits of New Deep Motors Regd Channu, Gidderbaha and one permit each of New Deep Bus Service Regd Gidderbaha, Victory Transport Co Regd Moga, Harvindra Highways Bus Service Regd Moga, Ex-Servicemen Coop Transport Company Ltd Moga and Bathinda Bus Company HO Bathinda.

These private operators have been instructed to immediately submit these permits to the offices concerned of the transport department.

Apart from this, the Secretaries of Regional Transport Authorities have been asked not to consider cancelled CPs (clubbed permits) in any time table being prepared in their offices and these invalid permits should be removed from the time tables in which such permits are included. The General Managers of PRTC Faridkot, Bathinda, Barnala and Budhlada have also been directed to stop the buses operating on cancelled permits immediately.

