Punjab government dissolves 20 welfare boards

Chandigarh, April 28

The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved 20 welfare boards.

The board that have been dissolved are: Kamboj Welfare Board, Bazigar and Tapprivas Welfare Board, Brahman Welfare Board, Khatri Arora Welfare Board, Dalit Welfare Board, Rai Sikh Welfare Board, Rajput Kalayan Welfare Board, Vimukat Welfare Board and Prajapat Welfare Board.

Saini Welfare Board, Ramgarhia Welfare Board, Aggarwal Welfare Board, Gujjar Welfare Board, Bairagi Welfare Board, Swarankar Welfare Board, Sain Welfare Board, Punjab Muslim Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board, Kanojia Welfare Board and Masih Bhalai Board too have been dissolved.