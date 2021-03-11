Punjab Government dissolves planning board

Chandigarh, April 26
The Punjab Government has dissolved the Punjab State Planning Board. It will be replaced by Economic Policy and Planning Board.
Once the dissolution of the board, done in accordance with the suggestion of Niti Aayog, is notified, new members will be brought on board.
Former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal is the vice-chairman of the board, and had been accorded a Cabinet rank.
The decision to change the nomenclature of the board had been taken at a Cabinet meeting, during the tenure of the previous Congress government. However, it was not implemented, though the file was sent to the Punjab Governor for approval.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...