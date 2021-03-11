Punjab Government dissolves planning board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

The Punjab Government has dissolved the Punjab State Planning Board. It will be replaced by Economic Policy and Planning Board.

Once the dissolution of the board, done in accordance with the suggestion of Niti Aayog, is notified, new members will be brought on board.

Former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal is the vice-chairman of the board, and had been accorded a Cabinet rank.

The decision to change the nomenclature of the board had been taken at a Cabinet meeting, during the tenure of the previous Congress government. However, it was not implemented, though the file was sent to the Punjab Governor for approval.