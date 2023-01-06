Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

In view of intense cold wave conditions prevailing in the region, the Punjab Government on Friday extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 14 for Classes 1 to 7.

In a tweet, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said holidays are being extended for Classes 1 to 7 till January 14. However, students of Classes 8 to 12 will have to attend schools from 10 am to 3 pm, he added.

Teaching staff has been asked to be present in schools.

Earlier, the state government had extended winter vacations in all schools till January 8.