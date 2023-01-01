Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The Punjab government on Sunday extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools of the state till January 8th, 2023.

Disclosing this here today, school education minister Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the education department had earlier announced winter holidays in all Punjab schools from December 25th to January 1st but has now extended the holidays in view of extreme weather conditions.

#harjot singh bains