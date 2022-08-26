Punjab government launches ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign covering 12 Municipal Corporations

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 26

Punjab Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar today launched the ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign which will cover 12 Municipal Corporations and Class-1 Urban Local Bodies of Punjab to make them clean and green.

Dr Nijjar launched the campaign at a programme in Mohali after which he inspected the cleanliness of the sewerage, roads and parks.

Nijjar said that 'Mera Shehar-Mera Maan' campaign's main objective is to create awareness about various aspects of sanitation as well as to provide a better standard of living to the residents.

Under this campaign, various activities involving all the stakeholders of every ULB will be executed on every Friday in one or two wards. The officials will visit the wards in advance according to the programme to implement these activities so that the required manpower along with the equipment is available on the scheduled day to carry out the activities to be done under this campaign.