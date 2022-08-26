Punjab government launches ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign covering 12 Municipal Corporations

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, August 26
Punjab Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar today launched the ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign which will cover 12 Municipal Corporations and Class-1 Urban Local Bodies of Punjab to make them clean and green.
Dr Nijjar launched the campaign at a programme in Mohali after which he inspected the cleanliness of the sewerage, roads and parks.
Nijjar said that 'Mera Shehar-Mera Maan' campaign's main objective is to create awareness about various aspects of sanitation as well as to provide a better standard of living to the residents.
Under this campaign, various activities involving all the stakeholders of every ULB will be executed on every Friday in one or two wards. The officials will visit the wards in advance according to the programme to implement these activities so that the required manpower along with the equipment is available on the scheduled day to carry out the activities to be done under this campaign.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'
Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...
‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi
The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...
Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’
Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...
UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’, maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh
The commission warned students against taking admission in t...