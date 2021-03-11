Punjab government launches Number for mining plaints

Chandigarh: The state government has directed all stone crushers to display toll-free number 1800 180 2422 prominently at the mining sites. Complaints regarding illegal mining and exorbitant prices of sand can be lodged on this number.
