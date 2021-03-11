Punjab Government mulls banning 9 pesticides for basmati

Amritsar to get centre for testing residue content in rice soon

Punjab Government mulls banning 9 pesticides for basmati

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 29

The high-pesticide residue in basmati, cultivated in Punjab, threatens its export potential. With the AAP government aiming at reducing the area under the water-guzzling paddy, the focus has also shifted to reduce the use of pesticide on the basmati crop.

The government is mulling banning the use of nine pesticides on basmati this year. A centre for testing the pesticide content in basmati is also to come up in Amritsar, with the help of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

In 2019, when these pesticides were banned, the export of basmati from Punjab had seen a surge. In the wake of failure to ban these pesticides last year, basmati exports had taken a beating, claim exporters. They say in 2019, basmati exports from India were 4.71 million metric tonne, with Punjab accounting for 40 per cent of these exports. In 2021, the all-India exports had fallen to 4.02 million metric tonne. In 2020, the government again banned the use of pesticides. Since the ban came late, it led to a fall in exports to 4.33 million metric tonne.

Vikram Marwaha, a basmati exporter from Tarn Taran, said since the state was focusing on increasing the area under basmati, they were expecting higher returns for farmers as the global demand has been on the upswing. “The appreciation of dollar will help in better realisation and we see farmers getting at least 10 per cent higher value,” he said. Last year, the highest price that the basmati growers got for their produce was Rs 4,200 per quintal.

Last year, the area under basmati had fallen. The department is planning to increase the area under basmati from 4.85 lakh hectare to 5.50 lakh hectare, says Agriculture Director Gurwinder Singh. “There is a scope to increase the area under basmati to 7.50 lakh hectare. Slowly, we will be moving towards this. Though the yield of basmati is lower than non-basmati paddy, the returns are higher. If the farmer gets up to Rs 3,700-4,000 per quintal, he is on a par with the farmer growing non-basmati paddy. The department will be spreading awareness against the use of pesticides banned by importers, so that farmers get best price,” he said.

Timely decision to help export more

If the state issues the notification on time, we’ll be able to increase exports to West Asia by almost 10-15% than last year. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran and Iraq are the biggest markets following the European standards for testing the residue level of pesticides. Arvinder Singh, exporter

#Agriculture

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

4
Trending

Songs say story: Moosewala had an inkling

5
Punjab

Police suspect involvement of gangsters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

6
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

7
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

8
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

9
Punjab

'Lost a talented artiste with mass connect': Netizens react with disbelief on Sidhu Moosewala's death

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann 'shocked' by Sidhu Moosewala's murder, says guilty will not be spared

Don't Miss

View All
Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Mansa: Musa village in mourning
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Canada-based gangster behind Moosewala’s killing, says DGP

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

But Punjab DGP defends it

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Amritsar: Markets managed by government call for ramping up fire-safety infrastructure

Securing the border youth with skills their aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' near Phillaur

Diarrhoea outbreak: 22-year-old dies, many taken ill in Garhshankar

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered

Thieves target house of retired bank employee

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay ~25L to deceased’s kin

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body