Punjab Government plans to act against Ghaggar riverbed encroachment

Forms committee; awaits detailed report

Punjab Government plans to act against Ghaggar riverbed encroachment

Illegal structures built on the Ghaggar riverbed at Devigarh in Patiala district. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Ghanaur/Shutrana, August 23

From illegal mining, temporary self-made dams, encroachments, religious structures to farming, residents of many villages have been exploiting the Ghaggar to make a quick buck, hence affecting the natural flow of the seasonal river that originates in Himachal Pradesh and flows south through Haryana and Rajasthan, eventually entering Pakistan.

A visit by The Tribune team to the villages along the Ghaggar showed various types of encroachments mushrooming in the area. Villagers have encroached upon the riverbed and its banks with fodder stores, cattle huts, religious buildings, farming and even mining activities, blocking the natural flow of water and resulting in floods during monsoon. “We have been doing it for the past over two decades,” claim owners of such encroachments.

A former chief engineer said the seriousness of the Irrigation Department could be gauged from the fact that a majority of the technical field employees were mechanical engineers who weren’t trained in dealing or preparing for floods. “Flood-control measures — cleaning drains and the maintenance of protection bundhs — are civil works. Instead of spending crores of rupees every year, the department needs to have a long-term plan, else the officials will continue to pocket funds while the villagers suffer due to the floods.”

Top sources said the government was serious “about ensuring that all such

illegal encroachments are removed”. “Also, a report on the erring officials, who have pocketed crores from the funds released for the Ghaggar, will be sought. Let them face a Vigilance Bureau probe,” they added.

Alleging hundreds of crores of rupees had been spent on temporary measures, the residents of flood-prone villages said rampant corruption in carrying out the annual repair and maintenance exposes them to the Ghaggar flood fury. “Wild growth blocks the natural flow while there’s no action against encroachments,” said Gurpreet Singh of Devigarh.

Interestingly last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the Punjab and Haryana Governments to implement the measures recommended by the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, to resolve the problem of flooding of the Ghaggar basin that adversely affected farmers in 25 villages of the two states.

Earlier in its 32nd meeting held on October 12 last year, the Ghaggar Standing Committee had discussed the final model study report that recommended “widening of the river from 60 m to 90 m at some feasible points, along with limiting water-level rise to 2 m at both banks by constructing embankments”.

Meanwhile, the staff attached with Irrigation Minister Harjot Bains confirmed that a committee had been formed and “action will be taken after a detailed report on the Ghaggar”.

FARMING ON RIVERBED LEGAL

Encrochments on the Ghaggar riverbed are private. Only permanent structures are considered as encroachments, while farming on the riverbed isn’t illegal. Still inform me if there’s any such encroachment in view. — HS Bedi, superintending engineer (drainage)

#illegal mining

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of suspected heart attack in Goa

2
Entertainment

Sonali Phogat had posted a video on Instagram sometime before her death; watch here

3
Punjab

Bambiha group warns Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father opens Twitter account; check initial reactions

5
Nation

3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

6
Nation

Elon Musk finally meets his Twitter buddy from India

7
Business

Adani to acquire 29 per cent stake in NDTV; make open offer for another 26 per cent

8
Punjab

Former Akali minister Ajit Singh Kohar's nephew shoots himself dead

9
Amritsar

Youth ‘fires at’ school bus carrying kids in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru, arrested

10
Diaspora

I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way: Rishi Sunak

Don't Miss

View All
A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Top News

IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental missile fire

IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...

SC to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts

Let us see the papers: CJI

On eve of PM’s Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...

SC raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy

Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy

He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC

Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

No intention to sell our stake: NDTV


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Not given way, youth opens fire on school bus; arrested

Amritsar: Not given way, youth opens fire on school bus; arrested

Long wait at Aam Aadmi Clinics, courtesy slow Internet

Tarn Taran MLA conducts surprise check at nakas, finds cops missing

Youth booked for raping minor

Restore Jallianwala Bagh’s original form, says Rajya Sabha MP

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

New Chandigarh turns into fortress for PM Modi’s event; 7,000 cops deployed

New Chandigarh turns into fortress for PM Modi's event; 7,000 cops deployed

Punjab Government readies red carpet for PM Narendra Modi

'Study Tour': Chandigarh MC adds Mumbai to its Goa itinerary

Encroachments on areas along residences of Punjab, Haryana CMs: Chandigarh MC

9,500 autos from Mohali, Panchkula plying illegally in Chandigarh, MP-led panel told

ED registers PMLA case over Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

ED registers PMLA case over Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Demolition of Noida twin towers will leave behind 35,000 cubic metre of debris

Muslim minor girl can marry on attaining puberty; husband not liable under POCSO: Delhi HC

Two suffocate to death in sewer at Balachaur

Two suffocate to death in sewer at Balachaur

Boy drowns in village pond

Ex-minister Kohar's nephew shoots self

City shuttler in Indian team for World Junior Championship

Hoshiarpur tops state in PMMVY, says DC

23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Ludhiana: 23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu remanded to police custody till August 27

Sewer connections of 7 Ludhiana dairies snapped

Victims hold protest, seek arrest of MTP, other accused in Baklavi brawl case

Ludhiana: 10-yr jail for possessing intoxicant

Centre biased against Sikhs on prisoners’ release: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Centre biased against Sikhs on prisoners’ release: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Promotion denied: Committee meets 8 disgruntled professors

Panel to probe ‘disrespect’ to Sikh literature

Dream come true: At chance meet, student gets to be DC

Police resort to mild lathicharge on protesting jobless linemen